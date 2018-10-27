Conning Inc. Raises Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4,805.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 718,974 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 105,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 122,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other International Paper news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $893,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,501.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,864. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

