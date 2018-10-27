Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,832 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.26% of Colony Capital worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNY. VNBTrust National Association acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NYSE CLNY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.32. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

