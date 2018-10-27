Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,481,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,483,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

