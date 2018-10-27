CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,472 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $44,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $68.99 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $292,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $639,565. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of CONMED and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

