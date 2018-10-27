Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 9,852 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of SunTrust Banks worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after buying an additional 471,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. American National Bank boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 75,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 999,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

