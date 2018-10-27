Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,537 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 292,026 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after buying an additional 966,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,182,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,431,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of XPO opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

