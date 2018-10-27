Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,867 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TYPE stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $776.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

