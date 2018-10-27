Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,707 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 312,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 857,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 140,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $23.76 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

