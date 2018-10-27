Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,132 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBML opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.