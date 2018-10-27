Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Position Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 71,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 171,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.8% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 73.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.17 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

