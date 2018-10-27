Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

