CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CCNE has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.