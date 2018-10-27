Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Stock Price Down 10% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) traded down 10% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cloud Peak Energy traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89. 935,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 730,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

CLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,159,000 after acquiring an additional 635,042 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 81.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96,069 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,035,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 78,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

