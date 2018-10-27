Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NYSE:CLD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 934,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,085. Cloud Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,159,000 after purchasing an additional 635,042 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 96,069 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,035,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 78,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

