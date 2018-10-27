Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

PNC stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $116.55 and a 1-year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.