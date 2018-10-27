Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock opened at $177.20 on Friday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.23.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

