Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 2.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 271,144 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,171 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.