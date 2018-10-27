Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,136 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $989.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.