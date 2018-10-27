Citigroup Cuts Xerox (XRX) Price Target to $34.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.10.

NYSE:XRX opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.27. Xerox has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at $901,861.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,251,000 after buying an additional 279,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,088,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,328,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,882,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 99.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 1,621,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $64,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

