Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefitting from expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market presents significant growth opportunity. Strong contribution from security, Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Strengthening collaboration portfolio which now includes Webex Teams and Accompany bodes well. Partnerships with Telenor, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud are notable. Divestiture of a portion of Cisco’s NDS video assets is likely to mitigate the sluggishness witnessed in other product segment. Further, Duo Security buyout should help the company expand its IT and data security businesses. However, weakness in switching and routing is a headwind. Ongoing transition to subscription-based model is likely to hurt the top line. Shares of Cisco have underperformed industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,785,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,636. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

