Ciena (CIEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ciena to $38.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.74.

CIEN opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ciena has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $51,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 36,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

