CHIPS Price Hits $0.0376 (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. CHIPS has a total market cap of $789,311.00 and $3.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHIPS has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.33 or 0.06779161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00995673 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.