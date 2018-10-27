China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 444,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,485. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 928,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 334,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 330,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,738,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 234,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 222,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

