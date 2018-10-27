China Life Insurance (LFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.13

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 25294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFC. Nomura raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.56.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

