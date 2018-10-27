CHF Solutions (CHFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James began coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

CHFS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a negative net margin of 471.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

