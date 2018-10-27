Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

