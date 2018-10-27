ChanCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8,547.00 (CHAN)

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ChanCoin has a market cap of $8,547.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded down 76% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChanCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025007 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ChanCoin Profile

ChanCoin (CHAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,888,036 coins. ChanCoin’s official message board is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233 . The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChanCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChanCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChanCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChanCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.