Centurion Minerals (CTN) Stock Price Up 25%

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN) shares rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 241,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 137,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

