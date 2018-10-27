Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $70,130.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

