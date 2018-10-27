Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX) Announces Dividend of GBX 58

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 48.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CMX opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Catalyst Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.10 ($1.01).
Catalyst Media Group Company Profile
See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.