Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX) Announces Dividend of GBX 58

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 48.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMX opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Catalyst Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.10 ($1.01).

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

