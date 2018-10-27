Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey's have surged and outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock got a boost following the company’s impressive first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, when it broke the three-quarter streak of negative earnings surprise. The top line also beat the consensus mark. Notably, sales and earnings grew year over year. Casey's remains on track with its value creation plan to improve sales and profitability. This includes new fleet card program, price and product optimization, digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities, cost containment efforts as well as capital reallocation plan. However, higher operating expenses still remain a concern. Management expects operating expenses to increase in the range of 8.5-10.5% during fiscal 2019. Analysts also pointed that any rise in wholesale fuel costs and higher input costs and promotional activity may impact results.”

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

