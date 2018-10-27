Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $583.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.00 million and the lowest is $574.65 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $487.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.91. 495,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.