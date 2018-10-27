Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,124,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,363,000 after purchasing an additional 184,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,887,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,514,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,077,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $117.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

