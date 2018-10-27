Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

HAL stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

