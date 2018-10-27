Capital City Bank Group’s (CCBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCBG. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 12,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,054. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.