Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.30.

Shares of CFX traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.34. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,124. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$12.68 and a 52-week high of C$28.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$396.40 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

