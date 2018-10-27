Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $60,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after buying an additional 2,487,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 577,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after buying an additional 511,467 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Macquarie raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

NYSE:CNI opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

