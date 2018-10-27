Canadian National Railway (CNI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3477 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

