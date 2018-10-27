Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,996,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,710. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $20.69 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

