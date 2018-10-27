Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.06. Approximately 187,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 583,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

CFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.41.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.62 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.