Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.52

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 2255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

