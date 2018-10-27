CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CRNCY)

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Investec cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

CRNCY stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.