Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Investec lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.23 ($3.58).

CNE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 196.20 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

