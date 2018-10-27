CAI International Inc (CAI) Receives $32.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CAI International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,447,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 424,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CAI International has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.