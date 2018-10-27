Buckingham Research Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Price Target to $150.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. 764,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

