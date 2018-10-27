Buckingham Research Increases Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Price Target to $64.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 1,637,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 67.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 43.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after buying an additional 1,177,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,107,000 after buying an additional 1,100,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 884,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 783,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 178.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 618,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.