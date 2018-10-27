Brunswick (BC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

NYSE BC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 28.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 197,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

