Brunswick (BC) Announces Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.65-4.70 EPS.

Shares of BC stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

