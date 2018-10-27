Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zillow Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zillow Group to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of ZG opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $150,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $248,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 204.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

