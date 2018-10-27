Brokerages Set $30.50 Target Price for CTS Co. (CTS)

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CTS traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 297,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CTS has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,604.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.